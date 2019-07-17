EPS for Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) Expected At $1.03; 3 Analysts Bullish Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. Jefferies upgraded Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. SunTrust maintained the shares of NDLS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Upgrade

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.29% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. BERY’s profit would be $135.55M giving it 12.96 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Berry Global Group, Inc.’s analysts see 22.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 202,059 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 47,304 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 398,479 shares. Mill Road Mgmt Ltd reported 4.80M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo Mn reported 201,904 shares stake. Creative Planning owns 72,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc holds 0.1% or 648,268 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw & Co Inc accumulated 0% or 243,522 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 28,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 24,900 shares.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.39 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Berry Global Group, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Llc, New York-based fund reported 13,395 shares. 10,000 are held by Rbf Capital Ltd Company. Glenmede Tru Na holds 48,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 124,472 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. 91,203 were accumulated by Sterling Management Ltd Llc. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Capwealth Advsr Llc holds 0.06% or 7,225 shares. Moreover, Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 127,274 shares. Cipher Cap L P reported 75,764 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.02% or 11.64M shares. Scotia Inc has 0.08% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

