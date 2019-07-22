EPS for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Expected At $0.32; GDL Fund Has 1.09 Sentiment

GDL Fund (GDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and trimmed equity positions in GDL Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.32 million shares, down from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding GDL Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. BHE’s profit would be $12.34 million giving it 19.39 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Benchmark Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 192,230 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors

More notable recent The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The GDL Fund – Our U.S. Closed-End Arbitrage Fund in the Gabelli Family Names Willis Brucker and Gian Maria Magrini as Portfolio Managers – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Easy Way To Arbitrage Profits: The GDL Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The GDL Fund Announces Evaluation of Potential Strategic Alternatives – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 8,000 shares traded. The GDL Fund (GDL) has risen 0.32% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The GDL Fund for 1.69 million shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 28,590 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 153,142 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,975 shares.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $153.12 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Rhonda Turner as Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $957.24 million. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.