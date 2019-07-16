EPS for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Expected At $-0.03; Scholtz & Company Decreased By $385,350 Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 52.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 8,150 shares with $346,000 value, down from 17,325 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $237.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, BELLUS Health Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 287,620 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $464.39 million. The Company’s pipeline of projects include BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough; KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare fatal inflammatory condition that affects the lungs; and Shigamab for the treatment of hemolytic uremic syndrome caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has economic interests in various other partnered drug development projects, including AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,712 shares to 47,615 valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 19,650 shares and now owns 115,090 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 219,486 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 3.80M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Martin Commerce Tn owns 47,439 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Co holds 75,902 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.18% or 251,272 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fort Ltd Partnership has 54,010 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 27,861 were accumulated by Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 47,503 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Tru owns 294,113 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Korea Invest Corp invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,386 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M also sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Argus Research upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 23. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.