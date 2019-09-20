EPS for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Expected At $0.29; Paccar Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. BBBY’s profit would be $37.04M giving it 8.61 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s analysts see 141.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 5.23M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Paccar Inc (PCAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 223 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 197 decreased and sold holdings in Paccar Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 211.03 million shares, up from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Paccar Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 166 Increased: 165 New Position: 58.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.66 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank holds 21.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc for 1.80 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 205,189 shares or 7.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 6.29% invested in the company for 286,871 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.15% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 254,155 shares.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 61.16% above currents $9.99 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26 to “Strong Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 59,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 70,406 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 200,711 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 890 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Transamerica Advsrs Inc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,514 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Invest reported 16,654 shares stake. 352,373 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 916 shares. Barclays Public has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 128,296 shares in its portfolio.