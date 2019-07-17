EPS for BCE Inc. (BCE) Expected At $0.91; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Ellie Mae, Inc. (ELLI)

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to report $0.91 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.81% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. T_BCE’s profit would be $817.91 million giving it 16.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, BCE Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 112,829 shares traded. BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of ELLI in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. See Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) latest ratings:

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $95

13/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Negative New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $99 Upgrade

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $54.03 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications services and products.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity. 44,800 shares were sold by Anderman Sigmund, worth $3.70 million on Monday, February 4.