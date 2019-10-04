EPS for BCE Inc. (BCE) Expected At $0.71; Shorts at Tricida (TCDA) Raised By 6.35%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. TCDA’s SI was 3.22M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 3.03 million shares previously. With 302,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s short sellers to cover TCDA’s short positions. The SI to Tricida Inc’s float is 11.56%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 158,524 shares traded. Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has risen 36.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.15% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report $0.71 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.05% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. BCE’s profit would be $643.74 million giving it 17.08 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, BCE Inc.’s analysts see 1.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 642,724 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE +1% as National Bank upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 High-Yield Stocks That Will Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Will Protect Your Money – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $43.99 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications services and products.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. It currently has negative earnings.