EPS for BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (BBAR) Expected At $0.35; Vivus (VVUS) SI Increased By 6.95%

Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS) had an increase of 6.95% in short interest. VVUS’s SI was 735,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.95% from 687,500 shares previously. With 83,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s short sellers to cover VVUS’s short positions. The SI to Vivus Inc’s float is 8.4%. It closed at $3.3 lastly. It is down 26.13% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS 4Q Rev $11.9M; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS Names John Amos as New CEO and Board Member; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: New Capital to Be Used to Facilitate Acquisition of Pancreaze; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS: Kenneth Suh Will Continue as Pres and CEO of Willow Biopharma; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA

Analysts expect BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. BBAR’s profit would be $64.98 million giving it 7.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A.’s analysts see -53.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 378,540 shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

