EPS for BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (BBAR) Expected At $0.35; Vivus (VVUS) SI Increased By 6.95%

Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS) had an increase of 6.95% in short interest. VVUS’s SI was 735,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.95% from 687,500 shares previously. With 83,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s short sellers to cover VVUS’s short positions. The SI to Vivus Inc’s float is 8.4%. It closed at $3.3 lastly. It is down 26.13% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS 4Q Rev $11.9M; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS Names John Amos as New CEO and Board Member; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: New Capital to Be Used to Facilitate Acquisition of Pancreaze; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS: Kenneth Suh Will Continue as Pres and CEO of Willow Biopharma; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA

Analysts expect BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. BBAR’s profit would be $64.98 million giving it 7.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, BBVA Banco Francés S.A.’s analysts see -53.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 378,540 shares traded. BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BBVA Banco Francés S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

