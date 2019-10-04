EPS for BB&T (BBT) Expected At $1.03; Bank Of Hawaii Upped By $307,099 Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 190.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 23,623 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 36,039 shares with $498,000 value, up from 12,416 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 6.00 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Analysts expect BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BBT’s profit would be $789.15M giving it 12.33 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, BB&T Corporation’s analysts see -8.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 5.13M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 189,341 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Llc accumulated 73,816 shares. King Wealth has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Advisor Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 16,775 shares. Franklin Resources has 1.83 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 41,152 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 37,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,696 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 447,032 shares. Rampart Inv Management Company Limited Company accumulated 13,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 30,312 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 341 shares to 1,706 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,919 shares and now owns 13,606 shares. Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 8.85% above currents $13.78 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $38.93 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 2.68% above currents $50.81 stock price. BB&T had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $50.5000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10.

