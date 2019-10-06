EPS for Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (BAYK) Expected At $0.13; Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)’s Sentiment Is 1.9

Analysts expect Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. BAYK’s profit would be $1.73M giving it 15.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. It closed at $8.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 40 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 14.11 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.25 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 519,311 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 100,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,747 shares.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.55 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32 million for 9.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7,950 activity. $3,985 worth of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was bought by Gavant Judy Carol.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Lancaster that provides various banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $109.33 million. The firm accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 4.78% less from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Maltese Cap Lc has 0.55% invested in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 20,731 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK). Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) for 34,637 shares.