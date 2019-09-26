EPS for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Expected At $0.84; Intest (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shorts Decreased By 11.36%

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. BAX’s profit would be $430.60 million giving it 25.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Baxter International Inc.’s analysts see -5.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 831,036 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS

Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had a decrease of 11.36% in short interest. INTT’s SI was 24,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.36% from 27,300 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s short sellers to cover INTT’s short positions. The SI to Intest Corporation’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 449 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 37.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q EPS 14c-EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 08/03/2018 – InTEST 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M

Since August 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $52,637 activity. PELRIN JAMES bought $9,932 worth of stock.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.57 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.32 million shares or 1.47% more from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 31,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nokomis Cap Llc holds 805,171 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 3,596 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 39,775 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 26,818 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Hillsdale Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Cadence Limited Liability Corp reported 231,459 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 973 shares. 400 were reported by Next Grp Inc Inc. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc holds 209,737 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 91,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 668,721 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 0.62% above currents $87.21 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). California-based Mechanics Bancorp Department has invested 0.71% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 1.28M shares. 19,655 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability. Associated Banc accumulated 2,490 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 215,268 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 26 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) owns 780,156 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,318 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc owns 13,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Mngmt Va has 0.1% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.46% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,829 shares.

