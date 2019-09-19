EPS for Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET) Expected At $0.19; Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Position

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 52.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 240,400 shares with $1.64M value, down from 505,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $279.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22M shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 32.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BSET’s profit would be $1.98 million giving it 19.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated’s analysts see 375.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 40,481 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 48.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 02/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.84% STAKE IN BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture: Virginia W. Hamlet Elected a Member of Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 9.0C, EST. EPS 31.0C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 08/03/2018 Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSET); 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q REV. $110.3M

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.40% above currents $30 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And holds 0.15% or 23,748 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Com has 15,485 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has 25,374 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.89% or 34.50M shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Becker Capital Management reported 8,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 353,317 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 64,212 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 93,735 shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated invested in 240,126 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.12% or 92,168 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 19,059 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Century Incorporated invested in 10.14 million shares.

Salzhauer Michael increased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 6,589 shares to 19,589 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 12,877 shares and now owns 58,277 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.16 million shares or 1.22% less from 7.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 29,294 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 0.01% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 44,938 shares. South State Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,536 shares. 307,969 were reported by Thb Asset Mngmt. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 51,241 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 194,954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 7,531 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) for 4,520 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 101,083 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 26,326 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 51,489 shares stake.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $154.38 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,320 activity. On Friday, April 5 the insider WARDEN WILLIAM C JR bought $85,502. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $8,818 was bought by SPILMAN ROBERT H JR.

