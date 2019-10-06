EPS for Barrick Gold (GOLD) Expected At $0.15; Shorts at Cui Global (CUI) Lowered By 10.15%

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 87.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. GOLD’s profit would be $266.39M giving it 29.58 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 11.45 million shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has risen 45.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 09/05/2018 – CRADLE ARC GETS RANDGOLD NOTICE TO END KOSSANTO WEST JV; 29/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Proposal to Ministry of Mines Designed to Address Concerns Over Mining Code; 08/03/2018 – Randgold Resources to Start Engagement With Congo Republic Government Next Week; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Rev $273.3M; 11/04/2018 – Gold and oil hit their highs of the day on the news, while Treasury yields fell; 09/05/2018 – CRADLE ARC – PURSUANT TO TERMS OF JV AGREEMENT, RANDGOLD’S 65% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KOBOKOTO EST AND KOUSSIKOTO LICENCES WILL REVERT TO CRADLE ARC; 30/04/2018 – Randgold Resources: Tongon to Claw Back Lost Production; 09/05/2018 – CRADLE ARC – RECEIVED FORMAL NOTICE FROM RANDGOLD RESOURCES (MALI) SARL TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND RANDGOLD IN FEB 2016; 14/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – COMPANIES REPRESENTATIVES SAID THEY WOULD CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH DRC GOVERNMENT AT ALL LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LTD – SEES FY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 21.3 CENTS PER SHARE AND 23.8 CENTS PER SHARE

Cui Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) had a decrease of 10.15% in short interest. CUI’s SI was 417,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.15% from 465,100 shares previously. With 204,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Cui Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)’s short sellers to cover CUI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.847. About 27,476 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) has declined 73.21% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 31/05/2018 – CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CUI ZHANFENG WILL RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC SAYS ITS UNIT , CUI INC HAS SIGNED A WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MASTER ELECTRONICS; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American Petrochemical Company; 04/04/2018 – CHINA AMBASSADOR TO U.S. CUI TIANKAI SAYS DISCUSSED OVERALL RELATIONSHIP, INCLUDING TRADE, IN MEETING WITH ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE SULLIVAN; 04/05/2018 – CHINA INNOVATIONPAY GROUP LTD 8083.HK – CUI YUSONG APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary CUI Inc. and Master Electronics Enter into Global Distribution Agreement; 16/04/2018 – CHINA’S CUI: HOPE TO HAVE HEALTHY, STABLE RELATIONS WITH U.S; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American; 04/04/2018 – State Dept: Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai; 14/03/2018 – CUI Global 4Q Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $2.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CUI Global, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.53 million shares or 12.77% less from 14.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services Inc owns 15,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd holds 0.24% or 797,858 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited owns 121,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 111,014 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) for 12,475 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 91,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marathon Cap Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 20,000 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 2.53 million shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 1.13M shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Virtu Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 32,456 shares.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.44 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $31.52 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.

