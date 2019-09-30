EPS for Barrick Gold (GOLD) Expected At $0.15; Greenhill & CO (GHL) SI Decreased By 19.21%

Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL) had a decrease of 19.21% in short interest. GHL’s SI was 2.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.21% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 255,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL)’s short sellers to cover GHL’s short positions. The SI to Greenhill & CO Inc’s float is 13.28%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 162,876 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 87.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. GOLD’s profit would be $263.17 million giving it 29.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 13.24 million shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has risen 45.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 07/03/2018 Congo President Meets Glencore, Randgold CEOs Amid Law Dispute; 11/04/2018 – Gold hits highest level since August 2016 in wake of Trump’s missile threat; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Net Pft $57.5M; 14/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – COMMISSION APPOINTED TO DRAFT REGULATIONS TO EFFECT 2018 DRC MINING CODE HAS OFFICIALLY COMPLETED ITS WORK; 08/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Meeting Was to Clarify Aspects of New Mining Code; 14/05/2018 – RANDGOLD – CO’S REPRESENTATIVES SAID COMMISSION’S TERMS OF REFERENCE WERE RESTRICTED TO REGULATIONS, IT COULD NOT DEAL WITH KEY ISSUES, NOTABLY AROUND RIGHTS VESTED UNDER FORMER CODE; 08/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: President Said That Questions Raised Will Be Resolved; 09/05/2018 – Randgold ends gold venture with Cradle Arc in Mali; 29/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Proposal to Ministry of Mines Designed to Address Concerns Over Mining Code; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $31.11 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested in 5,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 4,905 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 524,590 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 343,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 28,183 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 218,885 shares. The New York-based American Int Grp has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Cap Ww Invsts reported 1.17 million shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). First Mercantile Co accumulated 6,688 shares. Fmr Llc holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 7,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And holds 0% or 50,928 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $266.27 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.