EPS for Barrick Gold (ABX) Expected At $0.13; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Granite Construction (GVA) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. B. Riley & Co downgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 22. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_ABX’s profit would be $227.76M giving it 42.13 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 1.51M shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 28/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Passing of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Peter Munk; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 06/03/2018 Barrick Fosters Ownership Culture By Making Employees Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Barrick makes Strategic Investment in Midas Gold to advance the Stibnite Gold Project, Idaho; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q All-In Sustaining Costs $804.00 Per Ounce; 29/05/2018 – BARRICK SAYS SHANDONG JV HAS EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Barrick Gold Joint Venture Converts Pueblo Viejo Power Plant to Run on Natural Gas; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – WILL USE CASH ON HAND AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FUTURE DEBT REPAYMENTS; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK REPORTS CONVERSION OF PUEBLO VIEJO POWER PLANT TO NATUR; 21/03/2018 – BARRICK HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ZAMBIA ON TAXES: SPOKESMAN

Among 3 analysts covering Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Desjardins Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $38.39 billion. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, and Veladero.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 87.09 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,276 shares. Art Ltd Com reported 20,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 0.23% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 76,698 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cambridge Inv Incorporated has 5,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 19,931 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 36,878 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma invested in 280,302 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 0.02% or 120,337 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 271,717 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 308,192 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row