EPS for Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected At $0.79; PIGEON ORDINARY SHARES (PIGEF) Shorts Down By 13.7%

PIGEON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) had a decrease of 13.7% in short interest. PIGEF’s SI was 1.29M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.7% from 1.49 million shares previously. It closed at $37.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.28% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. B’s profit would be $39.99M giving it 16.23 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Barnes Group Inc.’s analysts see 5.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 29,981 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 73,671 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,198 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Eagle Boston Investment Incorporated owns 18,967 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited stated it has 6,639 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0.04% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4.73M shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 665,301 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 147,662 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 0.03% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,732 shares. Pnc Financial Gru owns 71,998 shares. 60,337 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 4,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5,850 activity. On Thursday, June 6 MANGUM MYLLE H bought $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 35 shares. Shares for $1,896 were bought by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, womenÂ’s care products, home healthcare products, nursing care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.94 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, womenÂ’s care, and large-sized products, as well as other products for babies and mothers.