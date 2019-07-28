EPS for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH) Expected At $-0.01; Mbia (MBI) SI Decreased By 1.87%

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) had a decrease of 1.87% in short interest. MBI’s SI was 14.89M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.87% from 15.17 million shares previously. With 447,300 avg volume, 33 days are for Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI)’s short sellers to cover MBI’s short positions. The SI to Mbia Inc’s float is 19.62%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 353,266 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy

Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4299. About 186,817 shares traded or 71.79% up from the average. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.92 million. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBIA Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

