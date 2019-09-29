EPS for BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Expected At $0.72; AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.44% above currents $55.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. See AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) latest ratings:

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. BKU’s profit would be $68.44 million giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, BankUnited, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 548,148 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 36,900 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability has 78,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 140,029 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0% or 34,200 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 21,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs has 38,981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com owns 1.37M shares. 10,516 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 56,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability holds 19,742 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech owns 132,774 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 137,507 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 7,853 shares.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Com accumulated 637 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 559,158 shares. Camarda has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 7,192 shares. Asset One Communication Limited holds 0.02% or 67,860 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 10,063 shares stake. 64,400 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 5,949 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Co owns 16,250 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,347 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 51,113 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.08M shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs holds 0.12% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 7,662 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services