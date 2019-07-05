EPS for BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Expected At $0.68; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment is 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 5 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 3 sold and decreased stock positions in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 437,741 shares, down from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 17.07% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. BKU’s profit would be $66.49M giving it 12.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, BankUnited, Inc.’s analysts see 4.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 217,244 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $90.66 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 105 shares traded. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 173,406 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 63,741 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 579,409 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 20,057 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 568,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2.72M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 3.67 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 37,600 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 18,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Corp owns 512 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 264,170 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,830 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $68 activity. Shares for $68 were bought by Rubenstein William S..