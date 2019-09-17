EPS for BankFinancial (BFIN) Expected At $0.22; Norwood Financial (NWFL) Has 4 Sentiment

Analysts expect BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. BFIN’s profit would be $3.38M giving it 13.66 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, BankFinancial Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 24,724 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.55, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 24 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 6 reduced and sold their positions in Norwood Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.29 million shares, up from 1.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Norwood Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 1.09% more from 10.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 482,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Citigroup holds 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) or 3,560 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 69,639 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 67 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 33,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 488,655 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 104,561 shares. Pl Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.02% or 975,189 shares in its portfolio.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $184.80 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Expands Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:BFIN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Is A Solid Community Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $64,474 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 15,811 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 11,821 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,098 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

More notable recent Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:NWFL – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Norwood Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NWFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $202.42 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 2,496 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) has declined 6.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL); 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31