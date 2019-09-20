EPS for BankFinancial (BFIN) Expected At $0.22; Jane Street Group Has Upped Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake

Analysts expect BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. BFIN’s profit would be $3.38M giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, BankFinancial Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 53,582 shares traded or 58.55% up from the average. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Jane Street Group Llc increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 3,006 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 9,006 shares with $1.38 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 1.07M shares traded or 13.47% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance" on September 14, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $144.80’s average target is -6.10% below currents $154.21 stock price. Clorox had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 140,287 shares to 112,613 valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) stake by 584,779 shares and now owns 12,161 shares. Franklin Templeton Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,434 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bollard Group Lc reported 31,923 shares. James Inv holds 65 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 5,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,365 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Maverick Ltd holds 10,730 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,117 shares. Old Point Trust And N A invested 0.16% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 3,698 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Company holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 253,113 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 186,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 1.09% more from 10.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 106,115 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.28M shares. State Street reported 0% stake. 28,842 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. 61,000 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) or 426,535 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 1,381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Ameritas Invest owns 1,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 857,861 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Brandywine Global Investment holds 7,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "There's A Lot To Like About BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019