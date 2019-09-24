EPS for Bank OZK (OZK) Expected At $0.83; Rbs Partners LP Trimmed By $3.56 Million Its Autonation (AN) Position

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 43.10% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. OZK’s profit would be $107.01M giving it 8.35 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Bank OZK’s analysts see -3.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 621,747 shares traded. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has declined 24.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

Rbs Partners Lp decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Rbs Partners Lp holds 3.53 million shares with $147.89 million value, down from 3.61M last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 831,603 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 5,965 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 130 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 115,500 shares. Blackrock Inc has 5.01M shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt reported 31,357 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability owns 44,400 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 4,893 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 11,915 shares. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 100,600 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 18,986 shares. 5,713 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 38,748 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company stated it has 13,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65 million for 11.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.13M.