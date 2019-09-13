EPS for Bank OZK (OZK) Expected At $0.83; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Has 1.81 Sentiment

Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.47, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 65 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 36 trimmed and sold equity positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 27.16 million shares, down from 27.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lakeland Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 49 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 43.10% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. OZK’s profit would be $107.01 million giving it 8.60 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Bank OZK’s analysts see -3.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 881,018 shares traded. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has declined 24.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The firm accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans.

More notable recent Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank OZK (OZK) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$16.18, Is Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 121,881 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.26M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for 338,931 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 132,727 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 87,162 shares.