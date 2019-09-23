EPS for Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Expected At $1.39; EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc has GBX 530 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 501.67’s average target is 4.59% above currents GBX 479.66 stock price. Evraz Plc had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Monday, August 12. The stock of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 18. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 515.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 611.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 611.00 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 520.00 Initiates Starts

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.21% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BOH’s profit would be $56.47 million giving it 15.46 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s analysts see -0.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 583,953 shares traded or 185.25% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 111,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Limited accumulated 2,052 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 23,784 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 11,785 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 58,195 shares. Atria Limited Company stated it has 27,277 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 8,386 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 225 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,781 shares. Country Club Na owns 135,738 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 18,169 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.88 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 9,118 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More recent EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of EVR Holdings plc (LON:EVRH) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form N-PX Collaborative Investment For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX Advisors’ Inner Circle For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of 6.96 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold EVRAZ plc shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) for 3,051 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 0% invested in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). 288 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Asset Mngmt owns 10,157 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Company has 106,019 shares. 42 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,330 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) for 74,974 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 89 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 7,882 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 12,200 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.47% in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 590,787 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.03% in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) or 3,051 shares.