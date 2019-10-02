EPS for Bank of America (BAC) Expected At $0.68; TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (TRAUF) SI Decreased By 4.16%

Analysts expect Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BAC’s profit would be $6.33 billion giving it 10.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Bank of America Corporation’s analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year

TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. TRAUF’s SI was 1.06 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5294 days are for TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s short sellers to cover TRAUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transurban Group develops, operates, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. The company has market cap of $25.37 billion. It holds interest in 15 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; and the Greater Washington Area in the United States. It has a 58.04 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daimler: Dividend Cut Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terra Firma Capital Corporation: Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, Biotech, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schroders: 6% Dividend Yield Stock At Cyclical Trough – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tolls Ahead: If You Gotta Pay ‘Em You Might As Well Collect ‘Em – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.18% or 14,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 2.45 million shares. Independent Investors holds 22,090 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 978,835 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 311,583 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 231,615 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 67,900 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 95,962 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 171,898 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10.14M shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Com holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 830,485 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 443,500 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv stated it has 27,067 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,224 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 12.87% above currents $28.44 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target in Friday, September 6 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $264.73 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.