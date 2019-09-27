EPS for Bank of America (BAC) Expected At $0.68; Hap Trading Has Lifted Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) Holding By $473,200

Hap Trading Llc increased Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) stake by 67.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 118,300 shares as Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 292,600 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 174,300 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co (Call) now has $14.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 1.19 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh

Analysts expect Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BAC’s profit would be $6.33B giving it 10.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Bank of America Corporation’s analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 10.20% above currents $29.13 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $271.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 297,668 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Albion Fin Grp Ut has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pitcairn invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Co invested in 20,100 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 357,454 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.71% or 655.15M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 78,556 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 3.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fjarde Ap holds 0.99% or 2.67M shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,269 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 34,878 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt accumulated 2.09% or 320,809 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 56,633 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.56% or 2.12 million shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mirae Asset Commerce Limited invested in 0% or 17,976 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 242,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,913 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com stated it has 13,643 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 56,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc has 20.49 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 9,469 shares in its portfolio. 19,700 are held by Axa. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 359,027 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,733 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 56,950 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,310 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 17,294 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 28,721 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.22% below currents $46.7 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. Piper Jaffray upgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) stake by 515,565 shares to 20,935 valued at $590,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 217,827 shares and now owns 44,173 shares. Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) was reduced too.