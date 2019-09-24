EPS for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Expected At $0.61; Last Week Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Coverage

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BXS’s profit would be $61.42 million giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, BancorpSouth Bank’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 268,365 shares traded. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q Net $53.5M; 19/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N – MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK 1Q OPER EPS 54C, EST. $51.6M; 24/05/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Short-Interest Ratio Rises 120% to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank: 1Q Net Interest Rev $138.1M Up 20.5%; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q EPS 54c; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 18.09% above currents $82.71 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. See Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $101.0000 83.0000

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey New Target: $93.0000 75.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $92 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 549,277 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.