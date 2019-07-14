EPS for Banco Santander (MÃ©xico, S) Expected At $0.19; Shorts at Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Raised By 26.09%

Analysts expect Banco Santander (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. BSMX’s profit would be $257.86 million giving it 10.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Banco Santander’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 961,988 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) had an increase of 26.09% in short interest. BTAI’s SI was 145,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.09% from 115,000 shares previously. With 134,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s short sellers to cover BTAI’s short positions. The SI to Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc’s float is 2.42%. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 16,809 shares traded. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37

Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial and related services to individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional clients primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. It operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking divisions. It has a 40 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposit; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.55 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.