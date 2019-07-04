EPS for Banco Santander (MÃ©xico, S) Expected At $0.19; Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Intermediate Capital Group PLC (LON:ICP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intermediate Capital Group PLC had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. See Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1430.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 New Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 1430.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1504.00 Maintain

29/01/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 0.43% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1389. About 150,143 shares traded. Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 4.03 billion GBP. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted firm finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.