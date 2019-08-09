EPS for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Expected At $2.15; TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report $2.15 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 6.44% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. BMA’s profit would be $137.22 million giving it 8.04 P/E if the $2.15 EPS is correct. After having $2.65 EPS previously, Banco Macro S.A.’s analysts see -18.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.50% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 824,466 shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, July 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 18. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It offers various retail services and products, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines , and money transfers. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macro Bank has $6100 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58’s average target is -16.14% below currents $69.16 stock price. Macro Bank had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

The stock increased 1.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 1.27 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $30.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

