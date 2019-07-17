EPS for Banco de Chile (BCH) Expected At $0.48; West Pharmaceutical Services Has 1.44 Sentiment

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 153 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 106 cut down and sold their positions in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 65.95 million shares, down from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 85 Increased: 95 New Position: 58.

Analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.43% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. BCH’s profit would be $243.15 million giving it 15.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Banco de Chile’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 10,870 shares traded. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has declined 9.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BCH News: 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 19/03/2018 – CHILE ECONOMIC RECOVERY `VERY ROBUST’: BANCO DE CHILE CEO; 24/04/2018 – Should investors be buying #Bitcoin or #BitcoinCash? @fundstrat’s Tom Lee weighs in on $BTC and $BCH; 23/04/2018 – There’s a big civil war brewing in #Crypto land: $BCH soaring 85% in the last week while $BTC has rallied only 11% in that time. Is Bitcoin Cash the better bet?; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 19/04/2018 – Check out bitcoin cash since @BKBrianKelly pitched it earlier this week $BCH; 15/05/2018 – Bitcoin Jesus @rogerkver tells all #bitcoincash #bitcoin $BCH $BTC; 19/03/2018 – BANCO DE CHILE CEO EBENSPERGER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 06/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash and #ripple both falling more than 5% today $BCH $XRP

The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 103,316 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 29.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90

Kistler holds 2.25% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for 49,418 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 128,911 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1.71% invested in the company for 210,019 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Uss Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 42.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 42.64 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Banco de Chile provides various banking services and products to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It has a 16.44 P/E ratio. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.