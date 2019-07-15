EPS for Banco de Chile (BCH) Expected At $0.48; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,320 shares as Novartis Ag Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 224,161 shares with $21.55 million value, down from 232,481 last quarter. Novartis Ag Adr now has $203.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) stake by 5,130 shares to 146,916 valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 121,020 shares and now owns 371,642 shares. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 18.55 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

