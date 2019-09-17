EPS for BancFirst (BANF) Expected At $1.00; Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. BANF’s profit would be $32.64M giving it 14.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, BancFirst Corporation’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 41,888 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31

Among 4 analysts covering Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Imperial Oil has $44 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 14.29% above currents $36.31 stock price. Imperial Oil had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. Citigroup maintained Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Monday, March 18. See Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Sell New Target: $44 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

The stock increased 2.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.37 million shares traded or 73.98% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $27.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $213,481 activity. NORICK RONALD J bought $107,481 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.