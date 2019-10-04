EPS for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Expected At $0.41; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position By $644,768

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp acquired 40,298 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 494,912 shares with $8.36 million value, up from 454,614 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 469,159 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to report $0.41 EPS on November, 6.BCSF’s profit would be $21.18 million giving it 11.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 40,216 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 4,951 shares to 112,327 valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 20,006 shares and now owns 284,644 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp was reduced too.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Extended Stay America has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.33’s average target is 6.38% above currents $14.41 stock price. Extended Stay America had 5 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $1500 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 9 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 85,035 shares. Aew Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 2.55M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,284 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 17,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 300 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Foundry Partners Limited Liability has 91,144 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested in 19,704 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt has 8.07 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Raymond James Assoc has 2.21M shares. Hawk Ridge Management LP invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 3.29 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc has 26,461 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 940 shares.