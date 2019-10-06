EPS for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Expected At $1.19; Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased By $2.87 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 48.03% from last quarter’s $2.29 EPS. BIDU’s profit would be $408.01 million giving it 21.95 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Baidu, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 25,583 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 213,803 shares with $24.13 million value, down from 239,386 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Global Advisors Limited Com owns 34,544 shares. 674,104 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 80,561 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Llc has invested 2.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 218,223 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 731 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested in 4.83% or 531,858 shares. Shine Invest Advisory owns 93 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 17,960 shares. Community Bank Na has 116 shares. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 48,532 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.12% or 5,716 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 36,512 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,711 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $115.25’s average target is 1.96% above currents $113.03 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, October 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “When and How to Buy Baidu Stockâ€™s Bottom – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Iâ€™m Staying Away From Baidu Shares – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baidu Launches Public Robotaxi Trial Operation Nasdaq:BIDU – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.