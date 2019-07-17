EPS for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Expected At $0.42; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised By $6.27 Million Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $2.27 EPS change or 84.39% from last quarter’s $2.69 EPS. BIDU’s profit would be $147.01 million giving it 67.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Baidu, Inc.’s analysts see -940.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Okumus Fund Management Ltd acquired 569,728 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 55.59%. The Okumus Fund Management Ltd holds 8.19 million shares with $93.39 million value, up from 7.62M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $669.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 2.26 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stephens downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Monday, June 10. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $800 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 1.04M are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.07% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Saba Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 114,953 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,795 shares. Clearline Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 88,315 shares. Mutual Of America Capital reported 99,759 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 25,200 shares stake. State Street owns 2.95M shares. Proshare Ltd Com has 35,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Com invested in 73,293 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Glenmede Na holds 12 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 6,434 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp reported 0.01% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 13. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8. Citigroup maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”.

