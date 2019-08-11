EPS for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD) Expected At $0.42; Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake

Analysts expect Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 44.83% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_BAD’s profit would be $15.02 million giving it 24.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Badger Daylighting Ltd.’s analysts see 162.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 278,017 shares traded or 92.55% up from the average. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 194.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 263,000 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 398,516 shares with $27.29M value, up from 135,516 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $36.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 78,525 shares to 1.49 million valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 110,950 shares and now owns 463,696 shares. Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, April 8 report. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,193 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 22,122 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,011 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company owns 91,632 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,639 shares. Bokf Na reported 226,398 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,810 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.28% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 9,607 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 15,763 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 54,791 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication holds 220,195 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.14% or 5,351 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 5,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Badger Daylighting Ltd.’s (TSE:BAD) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Badger Daylighting Ltd.â€™s (TSE:BAD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Badger Daylighting has $49 highest and $47 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.25% above currents $41.65 stock price. Badger Daylighting had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The Company’s Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.