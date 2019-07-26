EPS for Azul S.A. (AZUL) Expected At $0.06; Cibc World Markets Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. AZUL’s profit would be $6.83M giving it 171.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Azul S.A.’s analysts see -87.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.41% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 396,379 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 6.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – BOTH AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Azul announces lease of two used freighter aircraft; 08/03/2018 – AZUL 4Q EBIT R$305.6M; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.0% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 9.6%; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SBM Baleia Azul, S.a.r.l.’s Sr. Secured Notes at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $31; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Net BRL210.5M; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SAYS APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +17.2% Y/Y; 23/03/2018 – Azul Systems Releases Zulu Builds of OpenJDK with Full Support for Java SE 10; 24/05/2018 – AZUL CANCELS SOME FLIGHTS IN BRAZIL DUE TO TRUCK STRIKE

Cibc World Markets Corp increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 65,239 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 307,311 shares with $43.36M value, up from 242,072 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $133.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.9. About 1.25M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 50,833 shares to 61,365 valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) stake by 98,819 shares and now owns 200,959 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $14700 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. It currently has negative earnings.