EPS for AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) Expected At $-0.19; US Ecology Has 1.88 Sentiment

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 50 reduced and sold their stock positions in US Ecology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.32 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Ecology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 33 Increased: 63 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 35.71% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, AxoGen, Inc.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 242,816 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $775.86 million. The company's surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.

Among 3 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AxoGen has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 49.17% above currents $19.89 stock price. AxoGen had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.81 million for 24.24 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

The stock increased 3.12% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 120,140 shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 30,709 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,800 shares.