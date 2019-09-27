EPS for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Expected At $0.82; Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report $0.82 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 14.58% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. AXS’s profit would be $69.08 million giving it 20.50 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 324,092 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 7.06% above currents $67.25 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, September 9. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 3,220 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.05% or 6.33 million shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Com stated it has 789,762 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0% or 3,369 shares. 5,359 are held by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 72 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 1,901 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors stated it has 20,997 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0.02% or 126,574 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 8.39% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Citigroup reported 56,511 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 371,768 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 51.45 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 20.30% above currents $58.78 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.50 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.