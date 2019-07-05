EPS for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Expected At $-0.03; ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (ICHIF) Sellers Increased By 39.61% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 106.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 31,081 shares traded. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 23.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 20/03/2018 – Axcelis Announces New ‘Purion H’ Order From Leading Advanced Logic Chip Maker; 09/03/2018 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies Announce Distribution and Support Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $114M-$118M; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Axcelis Technologies on May 22 for “Ion source liner having a lip for ion implantation; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days

Among 3 analysts covering Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axcelis Technologies had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $495.62 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.