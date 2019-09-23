EPS for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Expected At $0.45; MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (MRRTY) SI Decreased By 88.89%

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. MRRTY’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 4,500 shares previously. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.1134 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 137,604 shares traded or 496.10% up from the average. Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. AXTA’s profit would be $104.98 million giving it 16.91 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s analysts see -13.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 3.20 million shares traded or 37.19% up from the average. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Axalta Coating Systems at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $950 MLN-980 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Axalta Expands Industrial Wood Manufacturing Capability; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $33 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA ADDRESSING ‘RELENTLESS UPWARD PRESSURE’ OF RAW MATERIALS; 30/05/2018 – Axalta Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Axalta Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY TO RAISE PRICES; 12/03/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Opens New Color Solutions Center in Frankfurt, Germany to Serve Industrial Customers

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.12% above currents $30.44 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Nomura.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

More notable recent Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Axalta to Acquire UAE-Based Powder Coatings Manufacturer Capital Paints – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Bidders Show Up for Axalta (AXTA) Auction – Source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marfrig Global Foods S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) Acquires National Beef Packing Company LLC – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marfrig Global Foods SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tokio Marine Makes Smart M&A Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fannie, Freddie venture into manufactured home financing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein comprising beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, such as breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.