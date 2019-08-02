EPS for AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) Expected At $-0.75; Jefferies Group Upped By $686,194 Its Cintas (CTAS) Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 33.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 3,397 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 13,497 shares with $2.73M value, up from 10,100 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 466,334 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report $-0.75 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.23 EPS change or 74.83% from last quarter’s $-2.98 EPS. After having $-0.72 EPS previously, AVROBIO, Inc.’s analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 533,178 shares traded or 70.77% up from the average. AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has declined 33.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,076 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Boston accumulated 5,530 shares. Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.29% or 12,997 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 933,084 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 28,971 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 31,979 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Llc has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 106,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 123,790 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 322,587 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was made by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of stock. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 259,700 shares to 261,800 valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 19,253 shares and now owns 4,747 shares. Apple Hospitality Reit Inc was reduced too.