EPS for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Expected At $0.02; Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted By $66.33 Million Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 19169.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 383,399 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 385,399 shares with $66.81M value, up from 2,000 last quarter. 3M Company now has $89.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 1.73 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report $0.02 EPS on November, 7.AVP’s profit would be $8.66M giving it 55.56 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Avon Products, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 2.30M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Finance Advisers Lc reported 237,344 shares stake. Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.99% or 33,249 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 6,882 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt stated it has 38,645 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 16,660 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 17,722 shares. Connors Investor Ser holds 0.74% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 32,151 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 362,267 shares. Chemical Bank invested in 0.32% or 16,150 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 11,899 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Salem Cap Management Inc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) stake by 549,497 shares to 3.41M valued at $137.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stake by 21,512 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.12% above currents $155.71 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children??s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.