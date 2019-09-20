EPS for Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Expected At $0.65; Ulysses Management Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $1.11 Million

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 35,000 shares with $3.91 million value, down from 45,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $381.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 36.89% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AVT’s profit would be $67.35M giving it 16.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Avnet, Inc.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 584,538 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.11% above currents $119.38 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc increased Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 42,500 shares to 50,000 valued at $9.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) stake by 118,819 shares and now owns 218,819 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 226,938 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 285,435 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 15,174 shares. Sigma Counselors owns 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,676 shares. 189,839 were reported by Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 177,694 shares. Bessemer Securities holds 0.36% or 7,685 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc stated it has 2.54 million shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regions Financial owns 1.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.56M shares. Ajo LP has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Trust Natl Bank holds 2.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 503,076 shares. 140,833 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Llc. 333,000 are owned by Bp Pcl.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 27.2 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet to switch markets, be listed on the Nasdaq – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Avnet, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 2.62M shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors owns 58,614 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.62 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). James Invest Rech Incorporated reported 0.5% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.33% or 11,155 shares. Enterprise Corp owns 78 shares. 10,005 are owned by Dupont Cap. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 27,200 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Art Advsr Limited holds 11,190 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 85,778 shares.