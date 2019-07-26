EPS for Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Expected At $-0.01; CULLEN/FROST Bankers (CFR) SI Decreased By 4.69%

CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) had a decrease of 4.69% in short interest. CFR’s SI was 1.88M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.69% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 320,500 avg volume, 6 days are for CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR)’s short sellers to cover CFR’s short positions. The SI to CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc’s float is 3.27%. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 295,692 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Avid Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 211,648 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Platform for Live Sound Mixing; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Dupont holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 22,258 shares. First Personal Financial Services has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,850 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 165,089 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 4,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.28% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 105,780 shares. Cadence Limited Co reported 2,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 25,398 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 5,312 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 276,929 shares. Voya Inv Llc accumulated 11,123 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity. $94,324 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was bought by MATTHEWS CHARLES W on Monday, June 10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial downgraded Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) rating on Thursday, March 21. BWS Financial has “Sell” rating and $5 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Dougherty.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $421.82 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.