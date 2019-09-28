EPS for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected At $1.13; Rocky Brands (RCKY) Sentiment Is 1.41

Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 41 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 29 decreased and sold their stakes in Rocky Brands Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.13 million shares, up from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Rocky Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 32 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 8.87% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. AN’s profit would be $100.65M giving it 11.01 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, AutoNation, Inc.’s analysts see -5.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 439,905 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.13 million.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $239.73 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 15.66 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.