EPS for Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Expected At $-0.03; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 104 funds opened new and increased positions, while 71 decreased and sold equity positions in Bloomin Brands Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 82.60 million shares, up from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bloomin Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 68 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Auryn Resources Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5977. About 83,356 shares traded. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has risen 15.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AUG News: 26/04/2018 – Auryn Expands Sombrero District; 17/04/2018 – Auryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project; 15/05/2018 – AURYN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 13/04/2018 – Auryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, Peru; 14/03/2018 IGNORE: AURYN RESOURCES OFFERING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MARCH 13; 20/04/2018 – Auryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $32.10 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for 784,262 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 355,925 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.16% invested in the company for 927,381 shares. The New York-based Hoplite Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.34% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 424,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 1.00M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $150.84 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.

