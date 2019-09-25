EPS for Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) Expected At $0.25; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered By $5.31 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 16.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 25,631 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 128,760 shares with $26.78M value, down from 154,391 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $248.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 97,670 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Analysts expect Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:AI) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. T_AI's profit would be $9.86 million giving it 13.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation's analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 19,070 shares traded. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:AI) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. The company has market cap of $547.17 million. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; bridge and term financing; infill construction and financing; and first and second mortgages. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 235,833 shares to 3.64M valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) stake by 15,788 shares and now owns 105,323 shares. Evolus Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.52 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 1.16% above currents $227 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26900 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21.

