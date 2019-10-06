EPS for Atmos Energy (ATO) Expected At $0.46; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Sellers Increased By 12.51% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ATO’s profit would be $54.23M giving it 61.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Atmos Energy Corporation’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 414,103 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) had an increase of 12.51% in short interest. HPE’s SI was 35.47M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.51% from 31.52 million shares previously. With 9.41M avg volume, 4 days are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s short sellers to cover HPE’s short positions. The SI to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s float is 2.59%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 9.75M shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 18/04/2018 – Micro Focus new CEO seen getting Elliott nod; 27/03/2018 – Aruba Advances Mobile First Architecture to Enable Autonomous Networking and the Smart Digital Workplace; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Transcript: CNBC Exclusive: Hewlett-Packard Chairman & CEO Meg Whitman Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 19/04/2018 – LaserCare Technologies: Introducing the HP LaserJet A3 Managed MFP Copier Line; 19/04/2018 – HP INTEREST IN XEROX REVEALED IN LAWSUIT IN PROXY FILING; 13/04/2018 – Hedge fund Elliott Management wants Micro Focus, which bought HPE Software and SUSE Linux, to go private; 22/05/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.70-EPS $1.80; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – XRX CEO RECEIVED CALL FROM HP PRESIDENT ON JAN. 23: LAWSUIT; 07/03/2018 – China Reports Outbreak of H7N9 HP Avian Influenza: OIE Link

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.34 billion. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage divisions. It has a 26.56 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 5.77% above currents $113.14 stock price. Atmos Energy had 6 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 216,105 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Invesco Ltd invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 4,350 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Prelude Cap Management stated it has 2,705 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Llc accumulated 33,862 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 135,692 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.14% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 13 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0.02% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Qs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $18.72 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services.

Among 5 analysts covering Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hewlett Packard has $1700 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.20’s average target is 5.56% above currents $14.4 stock price. Hewlett Packard had 12 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $1700 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Nomura.

More notable recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HP Buys a Cybersecurity Startup to Lock in More Enterprise Customers – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HP to Layoff up to 9,000: Is It Time to Sell the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cloudera Surged 24.1% in September – Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: HPE (NYSE: $HPE) Primera Selected by BlueShore Financial to Foster Innovation, San Francisco Giants Choose Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI) aiWARE for Fan Engagement and Archives – InvestorIdeas.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why DXC Technology’s Shares Crashed Hard Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.