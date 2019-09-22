EPS for Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) Expected At $0.34; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Has 1.39 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 23 reduced and sold equity positions in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter's $0.36 EPS. ATLKY's profit would be $402.44M giving it 23.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Atlas Copco AB's analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 45,798 shares traded.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.23 billion. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in the manufacturing, gas and oil, and process industries. It has a 3.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting equipment for use in the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, grinders, and adhesive and sealant equipment for use in general industrial manufacturing applications; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals.

More notable recent Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atlas Copco: A Great Long-Term Performer – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlas Copco Keeping Its Best-In-Class Position, But Markets Are Weakening – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Window Of Opportunity At Atlas Copco, But Is It Wide Enough To Climb Through? – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investor AB – An Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sandvik Knocked Back As Signs Of Slowdown Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RNP: A Conservative Income CEF That Surprisingly Consistently Beats The S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RNP: A Way Too Late Bet On The Real Estate Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF RNP: Looking Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs – Cohen & Steers REIT And Preferred Income Fund With -1.5 Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 213,994 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.